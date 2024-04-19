Youngstown State to celebrate additional ceremonies for LGBT and black grads: EXCLUSIVE EMAILS

Youngstown State University in Ohio will hold two separate identity-based ceremonies for graduates this spring.

The public university is set to hold a “Lavender Graduation Celebration” for LGBT-identifying students and a “Black Graduation Ceremony” for African American students.

The Lavender Graduation Celebration will occur first on April 26 and is sponsored by “YSUnity,” the school’s LGBT student organization.

“This is an event that LGBTQIA+ students look forward to, not only to share their hopes and dreams but also where their unique student experience is officially recognized and celebrated by the institution,” an email obtained by Campus Reform reads. “This ceremony is a cultural celebration that recognizes LGBTQIA+ students of all races and ethnicities and acknowledges their leadership, success, achievements, and contributions to the university as students who successfully navigated the college experience.”

The Black Graduation Celebration will be held on May 3 and is sponsored by the Black Student Union, Phi Beta Gamma, and Charlie Staples Barbecue Pit Boss STEAM Center.

The ceremony will aim to “honor the achievements of black and brown students from all corners of the diaspora, and to acknowledge the supportive environment fostered by YSU, enabling our students to thrive amidst challenges,” according to another email obtained by Campus Reform.

“Both of these celebrations are closed to the public and open to the YSU community only,” according to the same email. Attendees are also required to pre-register by April 15.

Campus Reform has covered various instances of liberal bias at Youngstown State.

In January, YSU students, faculty, and alumni protested the installation of new president of Bill Johnson in large part because of his “Anti-Choice” and “Anti-LGBTQ+” history as a Republican congressman.

Campus Reform has contacted YSU and the student organizations named for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

