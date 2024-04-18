Youngstown State University: DEI Profile

Campus Reform DEI Profiles provide a snapshot of the extent of ‘Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion’ initiatives at individual campuses.

”DEI is built on the three tenets of indoctrination, activism, and ignorance. It fuels grievances, resentment, and division among students who have had their educations replaced by anti-Western ideologies. Universities are now DEI complexes that disincentivize students to work hard and take responsibility for their actions.” --Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief Zachary Marschall, PhD

Youngstown State University is a public university in Youngstown, Ohio. It brands it’s DEI office as the “Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.”





From Youngstown’s DEI website:

As people interact with one another, they develop and exchange a diverse set of identities. These identities, including among others, gender, race, ethnicity, culture, sexual orientation, religion, varying physical and mental abilities, class, age, education, profession, and regional identity carry socially constructed meaning and value. Each of us brings multiple identities to the organizations and communities of which we are a part, forming a mosaic that allows us to retain our individuality while contributing to collective purposes and achievements.







The health and well being of any society depends on its members appreciating the entire mosaic of which they are a part. We need to actively oppose all discriminatory practices and to develop and support organizations that reflect and empower diverse perspectives.







The Assistant Director of Multicultural and Outreach Services, Susan M. Moorer, has worked for Youngstown State for sixteen years, and currently works with students and the community in the following areas:

Diversity programming, such as Dr. Martin Luther King Observance Women’s History Month Black History Month Advisor to the DEI Advisory Board





In the 2024 election cycle, Youngstown State University employees donated overwhelmingly to Democratic candidates, according to data from OpenSecrets.





In the state of Ohio, Senate Bill 83 has been introduced as anti-DEI legislation. If signed into law, colleges within the state of Ohio would not be allowed to require any form of DEI training or courses for faculty, staff, or students.