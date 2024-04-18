Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Youngstown State University: DEI Profile

Youngstown State University is a public university in Youngstown, Ohio. It brands it's DEI office as the "Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion."

Trending
1
Auburn Men's Basketball Coach Bruce Pearl: 'It blows my mind' that LGBTQ people support Hamas, who would have them 'killed': EXCLUSIVE

By Adam Sabes 

2
Cornell professor melts down during Ann Coulter speech before being escorted out by cops: WATCH

By Michael Duke 

3
Columbia University leaders speak before Congress to discuss rampant anti-Semitism on campus: LIVE BLOG

By Adam Sabes 

4
Harvard department to host pro-Hamas author

By Patrick  McDonald '26

5
St. Louis University to host Dylan Mulvaney, denies College Republicans request to hold event with former NCAA swimmer a day later

By Adam Sabes 

6
Meet the queer, CRT professor who thinks Hamas has a 'right to resist'

By Campus Reform 

Alex Price '24 | Ohio Correspondent
April 18, 2024, 9:44 am ET

Campus Reform DEI Profiles provide a snapshot of the extent of ‘Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion’ initiatives at individual campuses.

”DEI is built on the three tenets of indoctrination, activism, and ignorance. It fuels grievances, resentment, and division among students who have had their educations replaced by anti-Western ideologies. Universities are now DEI complexes that disincentivize students to work hard and take responsibility for their actions.” --Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief Zachary Marschall, PhD

Youngstown State University is a public university in Youngstown, Ohio. It brands it’s DEI office as the “Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.” 


From Youngstown’s DEI website:



The Assistant Director of Multicultural and Outreach Services, Susan M. Moorer, has worked for Youngstown State for sixteen years, and currently works with students and the community in the following areas:


In the 2024 election cycle, Youngstown State University employees donated overwhelmingly to Democratic candidates, according to data from OpenSecrets. 


In the state of Ohio, Senate Bill 83 has been introduced as anti-DEI legislation. If signed into law, colleges within the state of Ohio would not be allowed to require any form of DEI training or courses for faculty, staff, or students. 

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this