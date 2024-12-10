‘ZIONIST PEACE MEANS PALESTINIAN BLOOD’: Columbia SJP radicals hand out anti-Israel ‘Columbia Intifada’ propaganda paper

Screenshot taken from X account of Ritchie Torres.

Anti-Israel activists at Columbia University distributed copies around campus of a new anti-Israel paper called “The Columbia Intifada.”

The activists, who were members of Students for Justice in Palestine, started the new publication and printed 1,000 copies of it to hand out to community members, the New York Post reported on Sunday.

“Intifada” is an Arabic word meaning “uprising” that has been used as a term for Palestinian violence against Israelis. The First and Second Intifadas saw Palestinians murder more than 1,000 Israelis and injure more than 8,000.

Articles that were part of the new paper–published anonymously–bore titles such as “Zionist Peace Means Palestinian Blood” and “The Myth of the Two-State Solution,” wrote Jewish News Syndicate.

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) attacked the new publication, writing on X: “If Columbia cannot protect Jewish students on their campus, they should lose federal funding and have their tax-exempt status revoked. And for those students here on a visa engaged in an ‘intifada’ against American students of the Jewish faith? Deport them,” according to Jewish News Syndicate.

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) denounced the paper as well, writing on X: “Columbia University is so embedded in Anti-Israel propaganda that it has a publication entitled ‘The Columbia Intifada.’ What is needed in our society is a revolution of the responsible against the Intifada idiocy of the far left.”

Columbia also condemned the paper, writing: “Using the Columbia name for a publication that glorifies violence and makes individuals in our community feel targeted in any way is a breach of our values. As we have said repeatedly, discrimination and promoting violence or terror is not acceptable and antithetical to what our community stands for. We are investigating this incident through our applicable offices and policies.”

“The Columbia Intifada” also provoked opposition among some community members, with one student saying: “When I see stuff like that, the title, ‘Myth of the Two-State Solution,’ these people don’t want peace,” the New York Post wrote.

Other Ivy League schools have also seen radical anti-Israel student papers get published in recent months.

In October, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology banned “Written Revolution,” a magazine that featured, among other stories, an op-ed that stated that “an occupied people have the right to resist their occupation by any means necessary” and that called on anti-Israel activists to “begin wreaking havoc.”

In May, activists at Harvard University started a new “Harvard Crimeson” publication full of anti-Israel articles and attacks on the school’s leadership. The publication’s name was meant as a parody of The Harvard Crimson, a student-run paper at the school.

Campus Reform has reached out to Columbia University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.