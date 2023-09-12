Johns Hopkins spends millions on university-wide DEI programs using 'roadmaps'

John Hopkins University has been using “roadmaps” to plan out the implementation of its DEI policies, resulting in university-wide changes and millions of dollars in spending.

The roadmaps have led to the creation of a university-wide DEI statement, diversity hiring office, and promoting the school’s DEI office to a position of prominence. The latest implementation for the 2023-2024 school year includes diversity training across the schools of Engineering and Arts and Sciences.

The first roadmap was made in October 2016. The focus of this roadmap was to diversify John Hopkins staff by implementing a Faculty Diversity Initiative (FDI), a $25 million comprehensive effort to create a more diverse staff.

The roadmap also planned to increase the recruitment of diverse students and to start up schoolwide programs aimed at “reducing conscious and unconscious bias, preventing discrimination and harassment, and helping manage issues related to diversity and inclusion in the workplace.”

Since the implementation, John Hopkins has released roadmap progress reports to disclose the changes made to introduce DEI.

In 2020 John Hopkins President Ronald J. Daniels assigned a Roadmap Task Force to reassess the roadmap and create suggestions to broaden and deepen diverse perspectives and goals for the second roadmap.

The second roadmap planned to deepen and expand DEI goals. The roadmap included a timeline with the launch dates of planned initiatives.

Part of the opening statement in the roadmap stated that throughout their histories, the United States and John Hopkins University have “breached the ideals of justice by discriminating on the basis of race, ethnicity, sex, gender identity and expression.” This discrimination has created “multigenerational harm” and further “disenfranchises members of the society.”

In December 2021, the university implemented a new university-wide DEI statement. In the spring of 2022, John Hopkins launched the Fannie Gaston Johansson Faculty Excellence Program which started diversity hiring in September, spending up to $20 million.

One of the main goals of the second roadmap is implementing “required DEI training and education for undergraduate students through [John Hopkins’] identity and inclusion program.” Another main goal from the DEI roadmap is elevating the role of their chief diversity officer to a member of the president’s cabinet, and expanding the Office of Diversity and Inclusion.

The school also invested $3 million into creating the required DEI training for faculty. The Center for Educational Resources “will provide support for faculty seeking to integrate DEI topics and concepts into other aspects of the required curriculum.”

Also as part of the plan, John Hopkins Krieger School of Arts and Sciences and Whiting School of Engineering is currently developing programs to launch in 2023-2024 which gives students the “ability to engage as ‘citizens of a diverse world.’”

Campus Reform has contacted John Hopkins University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.