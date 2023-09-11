'Cultivating courageous leaders who live ethically': New Orleans university brings back mask mandates

Despite a leading Louisiana health official downplaying worries about the state’s latest rise in coronavirus cases, Dillard University in New Orleans is reinstating COVID-19 mask protocols.

On Aug. 25, the school announced its decision in a statement detailing its mandates, which took effect immediately. The order came just two weeks into the fall semester.

“Indoor masking will be mandated for all students, faculty, staff, and visitors our campus for the next two (2) weeks while we assess the trends on our campuses,” the school wrote.

“The Dillard community continues to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, [Louisiana Department of Health], and our [Chief Medical Officer],” it continues.

On Aug.11, the Louisiana Department of Health’s State Health Officer Dr. Joe Kanter told NOLA.com that unlike previous surges in COVID-19 cases, the current one is unlikely to result in overwhelming hospitalizations. “That’s without question the hope and expectation for this current surge,” he said.

Kanter also indicated that another surge was expected after Louisiana previously experienced the longest duration in between COVID-19 surges.

“So we were overdue,” he added. “No one is really surprised by this.”

Dillard President Rochelle Ford told Campus Reform that the new mandate extends to “nonclassroom indoor environments” and that the university acknowledges “that when eating indoors masks will be removed.”

When asked about the efficacy of masks, Ford stated, “We want masks to cover their noses and mouths. Effective use guidelines follow those set by the CDC and other health officials.”

“We believe in cultivating courageous leaders who live ethically. Sometimes that means standing alone while standing on your principles,” Ford said when asked about potential backlash to the policy.

At the time of publication, local colleges like Louisiana State University and Tulane University have yet to reimplement any mask mandates, while the University of Louisiana at Lafayette recently updated its guidelines to recommend, but not require, masking on campus.

Campus Reform has been reporting on multiple colleges and universities across the country restoring COVID-19 mandates in recent weeks.

On Aug. 23, Campus Reform reported that mask mandates were returning to Morris Brown College in Atlanta despite no confirmed COVID-19 cases among its student body.

On Aug. 25, Campus Reform Correspondent and Rutgers student Jeremy Li appeared on Fox & Friends First to express his opposition to the school requiring that all students and staff be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Campus Reform also contacted LSU, Tulane, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, and the Louisiana Department of Health for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

