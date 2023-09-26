Cardinal Newman Society to hold second annual virtual college fair for Catholic students

The Cardinal Newman Society will host a virtual college fair on Wednesday for students seeking a good Catholic education. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST.

“A lot of colleges are known for providing a good education,” the registration page reads. “If large numbers of students lose their faith in college—or they fail to become wise and virtuous—then are they really getting a ‘good’ education?”

During the fair, students can connect with a number of Catholic schools in the United States. Registration is free and required to attend.

Representatives from 17 colleges and universities will man virtual booths, as the introductory instructional video suggests. Among the schools represented, the registration page listed Thomas Aquinas College, the University of Dallas, the University of St. Thomas, and others.

Students can also sit in on any of four live sessions with representatives from Christendom College or the Newman Society. Topics range from tips for planning a campus visit to an exhortation to perceive college as a formative experience.

“For some Catholic families, the Virtual Fair is a great way to learn more about the advantages of a faithful Catholic education over secularized education,” Vice President of Newman Guide Programs Kelly Salomon told Campus Reform.

“For other families, the Virtual Fair is a great way to learn the differences among Newman Guide colleges, and come up with a list of must-visit campuses that fit a particular student’s needs and interests.”

Founded by Patrick Reilly in 1993, the Newman Society describes itself as a nonprofit institution “[promoting] and [defending] faithful Catholic education.” The organization initiated the Newman Guide in 2007 to “vigorously [vet] Catholic colleges, ensuring they have strong policies and standards that uphold Catholic identity from academics and athletics to faculty hiring and campus life.”

The Newman Society recognizes 24 schools as “model Catholic colleges.”

The upcoming event is the second annual college fair that the Newman Society has organized for high schoolers and their parents.

