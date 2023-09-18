University OBGYN who penned pro-abortion oped violated state law, according to complaint

Two pro-abortion doctors at Indiana University’s (IU) medical school slammed the state’s new abortion law, calling abortion a “critical health care service.”

Dr. Sherrine Ibrahim and Dr. Caroline Rouse, both assistant professors of clinical obstetrics and gynecology at the IU School of Medicine, co-wrote an op-ed in the Indianapolis Star on Sept. 1 criticizing the law, which criminalizes abortion after 20 weeks, or fetal viability, and medication abortions after 8 weeks.

The authors made the argument that abortion is a vital medical service and that the law’s carveouts “exclude the majority of abortion patients, all of whom are deserving of care.”

The pair’s argument hinges on the idea that the exceptions for rape, incest, and to protect the life of the mother are too narrow and would cause physicians to risk fines, imprisonment, or losing their license, writing “[e]xceptions are too nebulous to follow and apply to actual clinical situations.”

However, Indiana law emphasizes that physicians must “intentionally and knowingly” violate the restrictions to be prosecuted, a measure that ensures that physicians are protected.

Moreover, IU Health, the largest healthcare provider in the state, and where Rouse and Ibrahim are employed, even has a 24/7 consultation team to help doctors navigate the law.

Their article went on to say that “in Indiana, where the attorney general has already targeted providers, the threat of criminal liability appears to be a matter of when, not if.”

However, the citation offered to back this only points out Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita’s opposition to federal changes in medical patient privacy law, which would make it more difficult to enforce abortion restrictions.

The article went on to criticize any involvement of the legislature in abortion law.

“Decisions regarding pregnancy do not belong in the state Capitol,” the article stated. “They belong with patients and their health care practitioners.”

Rouse, a member of the Indiana lobbying organization Good Trouble Coalition, takes that opinion to heart, even having been accused of previously skirting state laws.

Voices for Life, a pro-life organization headquartered in South Bend, Indiana, filed a complaint against her on Jan. 23 of this year for performing a pill abortion on a woman who was 21 weeks pregnant, according to a termination of pregnancy report. At the time, state law only permitted pill abortions up to eight weeks postfertilization. The case is currently pending with the Indiana Attorney General.

Melanie Lyon, Executive Director of Voices for Life, told Campus Reform that Rouse was one of several doctors the organization has record of administering pill abortions past the 10-week mark, with the excuse that the drug was used to induce labor.

”Dr. Rouse advocates for the safety of mothers and children one day, while the next she ends babies’ lives by performing abortions at Riley Maternity Tower,” said Lyon. “That along with her apparent illegal activity makes her someone the State should hold accountable: not look to for guidance.”

Rouse also co-wrote multiple op-eds with Dr. Caitlin Bernard in 2022.

Bernard was fined by the Indiana Medical Review Panel for violating patient privacy law after she revealed identifiable patient medical information to a reporter and failed to report child abuse after she reportedly performed an abortion on a 10-year-old girl.

Campus Reform also reached out to Rouse, Ibrahim, the IU School of Medicine, IU Health, and Good Trouble Indiana for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.