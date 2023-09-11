Opinion
WATCH: Son of illegal immigrants speaks out on crisis in NYC

Campus Reform Correspondent Daniel Idfresne, a Brooklyn resident, was on The Ingraham Angle to discuss the illegal immigrant crisis in New York City.

Campus Reform
September 11, 2023, 1:54 pm ET


Daniel Idfresne, a Campus Reform correspondent, appeared on Fox News’s “The Ingraham Angle” to voice his concerns about illegal immigration and the Biden administration’s policies.

Idfresne criticized the allocation of resources in New York City, stating, “The moment illegal immigrants come to our city, they get free hotel rooms, and they get health care. It’s insane.”

When asked about younger black Americans souring on Biden, Idfresne said, “I think the dam is finally breaking.” He emphasized that many are tired of being told they need “equitable policies” to succeed.

Watch the interview here

