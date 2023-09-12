Opinion
THE SCROLL: Chris Rufo blames 'teachers unions, critical race theorists' for educational decline

'Graduation Scroll' is Campus Reform's series reviewing social media postings and debates that relate to liberal bias in higher education.

Campus Reform
September 12, 2023, 8:52 am ET

”The Scroll” is Campus Reform’s serial coverage of social media postings and debates that relate to liberal bias in higher education. 


Chris Rufo took to X on Monday afternoon to respond to a New York Times headline that reads, “Is School Choice Destroying Public Education?” 

”No: Teachers unions, critical race theorists, radical gender activists, and left-wing pedagogists destroyed public education. Next question,” Rufo posted. 

As Campus Reform has previously reported, Rufo is a trustee at the New College of Florida, a public university at the center of legislative attempts in Florida to cease public funding for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programming and Critical Race Theory instruction. 

 Check out our continuing coverage of DEI, Critical Race Theory, leftist indoctrination, and their effects on higher education. 

