THE SCROLL: Chris Rufo blames 'teachers unions, critical race theorists' for educational decline
'Graduation Scroll' is Campus Reform's series reviewing social media postings and debates that relate to liberal bias in higher education.
Chris Rufo took to X on Monday afternoon to respond to a New York Times headline that reads, “Is School Choice Destroying Public Education?”
”No: Teachers unions, critical race theorists, radical gender activists, and left-wing pedagogists destroyed public education. Next question,” Rufo posted.
No: Teachers unions, critical race theorists, radical gender activists, and left-wing pedagogists destroyed public education. Next question. pic.twitter.com/tGMV02TIeY
— Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 11, 2023
As Campus Reform has previously reported, Rufo is a trustee at the New College of Florida, a public university at the center of legislative attempts in Florida to cease public funding for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programming and Critical Race Theory instruction.
