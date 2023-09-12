Opinion
No results

WATCH: DEI lawsuit is a warning to other colleges

Campus Reform Higher Education Fellow Ken Tashjy discussed the lawsuit and its implications in a recent interview on Real America's Voice.

Campus Reform
September 12, 2023, 12:36 pm ET


Six professors from Fresno-area community colleges have filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of new teaching guidelines implemented by the California Community Colleges system. Represented by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), the professors argue that the guidelines, which mandate the teaching of anti-racist and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) principles, violate their First Amendment rights. 

Campus Reform Higher Education Fellow Ken Tashjy discussed the lawsuit and its implications in a recent interview on Real America’s Voice.

Tashjy emphasized that the lawsuit should serve as a wake-up call not just for California, but for academic institutions across the nation. He criticized the governing board of the California community colleges for passing regulations that “indirectly violate the free speech rights and academic freedom rights of faculty.” 

According to Tashjy, the guidelines not only compel faculty to endorse DEI principles but also restrict them from offering alternative viewpoints, effectively turning them into DEI officers within their classrooms.


