WATCH: Young conservative men want accountability for their successes, failures: Idfresne

Campus Reform Higher Education Fellow Daniel Idfresne was on The Bottom Line to discuss why so many young men are becoming conservative.

Campus Reform
September 13, 2023, 10:39 am ET


Campus Reform Correspondent Daniel Idfresne appeared on Fox Business’s show “The Bottom Line” to explain why many young men like him have become conservative. 

Idfresne said that conservative principles give young men a sense of accountability. 

”Accountability is really what young men like me are looking for,” he said. “We want to own our wins and our losses. 

”The left has not given us that ability,” Idfresne added. 

