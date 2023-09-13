THE SCROLL: Words from controversial children's books are 'disturbing,' pol admits

Opinion
Senator John Kennedy read a sexually explicit passage from the book 'All Boys Aren't Blue' during Congressional testimony to illustrate a point about pornographic content available in K-12 schools.

Campus Reform
September 13, 2023, 2:30 pm ET

”The Scroll” is Campus Reform’s serial coverage of social media postings and debates that relate to liberal bias in higher education. 

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy (R) is going viral for reading an excerpt from George M. Johnson’s book All Boys Aren’t Blue and Maia Kobabe’s Gender Queer. 

The passage in question contains explicit dialogue about oral sex. 

State Alexi Giannoulias, Illinois’ secretary of state opposes removing books with such pornographic content from schools, admitted that the words were “disturbing” to hear. 

In April, Campus Reform found that at least one school district in 48 states contains books on transgender or queer theories, with many books containing equally explicit content. 

