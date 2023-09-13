THE SCROLL: Words from controversial children's books are 'disturbing,' pol admits

”The Scroll” is Campus Reform’s serial coverage of social media postings and debates that relate to liberal bias in higher education.

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy (R) is going viral for reading an excerpt from George M. Johnson’s book All Boys Aren’t Blue and Maia Kobabe’s Gender Queer.

The passage in question contains explicit dialogue about oral sex.

Sen. Kennedy reads passages from pornographic books Genderqueer and All Boys are Blue.



The Illinois Sec. of State Alexi Giannoulias responds by saying “those words are disturbing coming from your mouth.”



His state’s new law stops parents from being able to remove it from… pic.twitter.com/eDehdhctQL — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 12, 2023

State Alexi Giannoulias, Illinois’ secretary of state opposes removing books with such pornographic content from schools, admitted that the words were “disturbing” to hear.

In April, Campus Reform found that at least one school district in 48 states contains books on transgender or queer theories, with many books containing equally explicit content.