College to use discussion-based applications following SCOTUS affirmative action ruling

Following a trend of institutions attempting to find ways around the recent Supreme Court ruling regarding affirmative action, St. John’s College (SJC), has added a discussion-based application process for prospective students.

The liberal arts school located in both Annapolis, Maryland and Santa Fe, New Mexico, will roll out the alternative application process in addition to the traditional application. The process is designed to assess prospective students’ ability to “engage in thoughtful, sustained conversation.”

The discussion-based application contains five components: a short application form, two interview sessions, a seminar, and an essay.

The application form asks for information that may qualify a student for financial aid, such as whether or not students are the first in their family to attend college. In addition, it asks for students’ ethnicities, though it states that such information “will not be shared with the Admissions Committee.”

The form also asks for students’ pronouns and gender identities. The list of available gender identities is “male,” “female,” and “nonbinary,” with an option to “add another gender.” The application does not ask for biological sex but rather for “legal sex,” which may include “male,” “female,” or “X or other legal sex.”

The two interview sessions involve students meeting first with their personal admissions counselors, then with a St. John’s tutor. Students will then have the option to sit in on a seminar, which can be done through a Summer Academy program or a free, open-to-the-public Saturday Seminar.

Finally, students are required to send in an analytical essay from their junior or senior years of high school.

Students are not required to apply through the discussion-based process and may instead opt for a traditional written application.

The new application comes months after SJC was one of multiple colleges that responded on social media to the Supreme Court’s decision against race-based affirmative action in college admissions.

“Today’s Supreme Court decision will not change our commitment to ensuring that St. John’s College remains a diverse and inclusive community of learning,” a statement on the college’s Instagram page read.

“Our admissions and financial aid teams are dedicated to employing every tool at our disposal so that qualified students of all races experience this transformative college experience, and we honor our mission to provide an education for all.”

St. John’s College touts a seminar curriculum based around classical Western literature, religious texts, and foundational American texts, including key Supreme Court decisions. Faculty members are not known as professors or lecturers but instead as “tutors,” as they guide discussions instead of acting as experts.

In addition, SJC offers a non-traditional grading process. Students are evaluated on their performance in the mostly discussion-based courses in a process known as a don rag, in which they sit down with tutors and discuss their performance.

The alternative application comes at a time when colleges are looking for workarounds to the Supreme Court ruling against affirmative action in college admissions. Campus Reform analyzed several schools using loopholes in order to keep considering race in admissions.

This includes schools such as Sarah Lawrence College and the University of Virginia, which responded to the ruling by including an admissions essay prompt alluding to the ruling in its upcoming admissions cycle, and Columbia University, which joined the vast majority of four-year institutions that turned away from requiring prospective students to submit test scores in favor of “holistic” admissions.

Another Campus Reform analysis highlights a trend of lowered expectations of college students, which manifests itself in higher education institutions offering remedial writing courses such as “Preparation for College Level Writing.”

Campus Reform has reached out to SJC’s media contact, two SJC students, and Higher Education Fellow Rob Jenkins for comment and will update accordingly.