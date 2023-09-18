Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Correspondents
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

WATCH: Students fail civics questions

Kaia Lehenbauer went to the University of Virginia to ask students their thoughts about Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy's proposal that all high school students must pass a basic civics test to graduate.

Trending
1
Marquette touts impact of faculty DEI course, cites testimony of 'privileged white guy'…
By Austin Browne  '24
2
INTERNSHIP ALERT: Research Intern at Alliance Defending Freedom
By Campus Reform 
3
Rep. Foxx aims to reauthorize Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, following decad…
By William Biagini  '24
4
Cornell University silent after prof receives ‘Courage in Education’ award
By John Parker  '25
5
FIU student body prez says defending DEI is top priority
By Pedro Rodriguez '24
6
WATCH: Radical left targets Stevie Giorno
By Nicholas Giordano 
Kaia Lehenbauer '26 | Virginia Campus Correspondent
September 18, 2023, 8:00 am ET


Campus Reform Correspondent Kaia Lehenbauer visited the University of Virginia to gauge student opinions on presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s proposal that high school students should be required to pass a basic civics course before graduating. Students expressed mixed feelings about the idea. While some acknowledged the importance of understanding basic civics and how the government works, others questioned the fairness of preventing students from graduating based on this criterion. One student even described the proposal as “almost elitist,” arguing that it sets a standardized level of intelligence as a requirement for progressing to higher education or other fields.

Lehenbauer also conducted an impromptu civics test, asking students basic questions about the U.S. Constitution and their state’s senators. Many students failed to answer correctly. When asked about their performance, some students admitted to feeling embarrassed and expressed a desire to educate themselves better. Others argued that while it’s important to understand the basics of civics, reducing educational achievement to a single test could create a homogenized population. The video concludes with students acknowledging the need for more comprehensive American history and civics education, even if they were divided on the idea of making it a graduation requirement.

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this