WATCH: Radical left targets Stevie Giorno





In this Campus Reform interview, Higher Education Fellow Nick Giordano is joined by Stevie and Gloria Giorno to discuss Outcast: How the Radical Left Tried to Destroy a Young Conservative. After doing their due diligence, Stevie selected Belmont University based on what he and his family believed that the institution embodied conservative Christian values. Once he began attending the university, he quickly realized that the purported conservative Christian values he had envisioned were, in reality, a far cry from the actual atmosphere and policies of the institution.

Everything changed in the summer of 2020, as the Black Lives Matter protests raged, Stevie declared his love for America. What ensued was a torrent of severe reprisals from not only fellow students, but also faculty and administrators, as the radical left mobilized to discredit and undermine him. Even some of Stevie’s closest friends turned their backs on him.

Despite the attacks, Stevie stood his ground and fought back, even when the threats escalated to the point that it required campus security to escort him to his classes. There are millions of students and families that can relate to Stevie and Gloria’s story. This is happening on college campuses throughout the country, even in supposedly “conservative Christian” institutions.