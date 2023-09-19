THE SCROLL: Open borders, failing schools

”The Scroll” is Campus Reform’s serial coverage of social media postings and debates that relate to liberal bias in higher education.

The X account “Images That Make You Feel Pain” posted a screenshot of an alleged high school yearbook quote that reads, “Graduating was harder than crossing the border.”

Sanctuary cities nationwide struggle to process and accommodate the wave of illegal immigrants entering the United States with impunity. Given leftist mayors’ changing attitudes on illegal immigration, it appears that crossing the U.S. border is now less of a challenge than graduating schools that use equity agendas to lower academic standards.

New York City officials voted in August to omit “math and science” from the name of The Math & Science Exploratory School to The Exploratory School, which is located in Brooklyn. New York Post reporting cites a connection between students’ declining math and science proficiencies with the name change.

In addition to covering the declining value of higher education and falling education standards, Campus Reform also reports on cities or colleges providing free or discounted tuition to illegal immigrants. Examples include Boston and the University of North Texas.