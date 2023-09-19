Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Correspondents
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

THE SCROLL: Open borders, failing schools

'The Scroll' is Campus Reform’s serial coverage of social media postings and debates that relate to liberal bias in higher education.

Trending
1
WATCH: Students fail civics questions
By Kaia  Lehenbauer '26
2
Man who led charge against affirmative action in college admissions sues law firms for …
By Melanie  Wilcox 
3
State senator torches university over ‘anti-science, oppressive’ COVID-19 vaccine mandate
By Austin Browne  '24
4
FIU student body prez says defending DEI is top priority
By Pedro Rodriguez '24
5
Antifa plans to protest pro-life speaker at CSU-Fullerton
By Celine Ryan Ciccio 
6
New York Supreme Court dismisses Chinese-American student’s case against Fordham over s…
By Margaret Beste 
Campus Reform
September 19, 2023, 3:09 pm ET

”The Scroll” is Campus Reform’s serial coverage of social media postings and debates that relate to liberal bias in higher education.  

The X account “Images That Make You Feel Pain” posted a screenshot of an alleged high school yearbook quote that reads, “Graduating was harder than crossing the border.” 

Sanctuary cities nationwide struggle to process and accommodate the wave of illegal immigrants entering the United States with impunity. Given leftist mayors’ changing attitudes on illegal immigration, it appears that crossing the U.S. border is now less of a challenge than graduating schools that use equity agendas to lower academic standards. 

New York City officials voted in August to omit “math and science” from the name of The Math & Science Exploratory School to The Exploratory School, which is located in Brooklyn. New York Post reporting cites a connection between students’ declining math and science proficiencies with the name change. 

 In addition to covering the declining value of higher education and falling education standards, Campus Reform also reports on cities or colleges providing free or discounted tuition to illegal immigrants. Examples include Boston and the University of North Texas

Share this article

More articles like this