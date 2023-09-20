THE SCROLL: Kamala struggles to answer college student's question about 'environmental racism'

”The Scroll” is Campus Reform’s serial coverage of social media postings and debates that relate to liberal bias in higher education.





Social media users are reacting to a video of Vice President Kamala Harris during her recent appearance at North Carolina State University for her ‘Fight For Our Freedoms College Tour.”

When asked, “What measures do you support to combat environmental racism and its impact on vulnerable populations?” by an attendee, Harris offered a response that left some viewers wondering if she understood the question.

She should have been asked to define exactly what “environmental racism” is and give examples and solutions. She has no idea what she’s talking about. She robotically throws in “equity, inclusion, diversity”, and then pivots to our criminal justice system. She’s useless. — CatDog99 (@dog99_cat) September 15, 2023

“There’s so much there! I mean, we talked about it in terms of equity and inclusion and diversity, right?” said Harris. “We need to first of all agree and acknowledge that there are systems that have been long in place that need to be reformed, so for example, the criminal justice system.”

Campus Reform has covered the trend of concern around “environmental racism” on college campuses in recent years. This fall, Princeton University will offer several new courses on “environmental justice,” which will teach students about “environmental racism,” as well as “violent settler colonialism” and how to apply “gender, race, and sexualities” to “environmental issues.”