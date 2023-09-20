WATCH: Gen Z concerned about 'geriatric' Biden economy
Campus Reform Correspondent Michael Duke was on Fox and Friends Wednesday morning to discuss Gen Z's priorities for the 2024 election.
Trending
Campus Reform
September 20, 2023, 9:08 am ET
Campus Reform Correspondent Michael Duke was on Fox and Friends Wednesday morning to discuss Gen Z’s priorities for the 2024 election.
”Right now President Biden is acting more like a geriatric retired person as opposed to the leader of the workforce,” Duke said. “He’s the commander in chief, and he spends more time away from the White House than he does in the White House. The economy is in shambles and I need a candidate who can tackle it.”
Watch the full video above.