WATCH: Legal immigrant weighs in on Biden's open border policy

Campus Reform Correspondent Pedro Rodriguez joins Fox and Friends First's Hispanic voter panel to discuss the 2024 election.

Campus Reform
September 21, 2023, 8:37 am ET


Campus Reform Correspondent Pedro Rodriguez joins Fox and Friends First’s Hispanic voter panel to discuss the 2024 election. 

Rodriguez, who was born in Venezuela and became a naturalized American citizen in 2019, objects to the Biden administration giving out work visas to illegal immigrants. 

”I think giving out visas to all the Venezuelans that seek asylum is not the way to go and it seems like Biden is just looking for an excuse to find votes for only illegal immigrants and trying to make them legal so that they can vote for him,” he said. 

Watch the full video above. 

