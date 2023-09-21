Opinion
THE SCROLL: So many flags, so little time

'The Scroll' is Campus Reform’s serial coverage of social media postings and debates that relate to liberal bias in higher education.

Campus Reform
September 21, 2023, 10:16 am ET

’The Scroll’ is Campus Reform’s serial coverage of social media postings and debates that relate to liberal bias in higher education.


On Wednesday, Not the Bee posted a comic picture of a man at work being told to complete a task using “what they taught you in college.” 

An LGBTQ+ progress flag instantly pops up in the man’s thought bubble. 

Not the Bee’s X post satirizes a real trend that Campus Reform Editor in Chief Zachary Marschall has examined in his Academically Speaking series: that “campuses are never gay enough for the queer left.” 

Neither academic years nor school days are getting longer, so for every radical LGBTQ+ lesson an educator introduces, an academic unit is sacrificed to make room for it. 

The result is a hollowed-out liberal arts education. 

”Enough with queer theory and queer politics,” Marschall writes. “The whole thing is a sham.”

