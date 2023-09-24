SCHOLARSHIP ALERT: $100-$2,000 scholarships at National Institute for Labor Relations Research

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position’s responsibilities and requirements.





The National Institute for Labor Relations Research (NILRR.org) is excited to announce multiple opportunities for students and professionals to win cash prizes and scholarships through its RESOURCES menu dropdown. With five monthly contests remaining and various scholarship options, NILRR.org is committed to supporting those who share the institute’s dedication to Right to Work values.





$100 Cash Prize for Right to Work Essays or Videos

Participants can submit a one-page essay or video explaining the Right to Work argument for a chance to win $100 in cash. Entrants are allowed to participate multiple times, although each individual can only win once. Each monthly contest will select a maximum of ten winners, offering excellent odds for success.





$1,000 Applegate-Jackson-Parks Future Teacher Scholarship

For aspiring educators, NILRR.org is offering the Applegate-Jackson-Parks Future Teacher Scholarship, named in honor of three Michigan public school teachers who were terminated for refusing to pay union dues. The scholarship awards $1,000 annually to an education student who exemplifies the dedication to Right to Work values and high professional standards as demonstrated by Carol Applegate, Kay Jackson, and Dr. Anne Parks. Applications for this scholarship must be submitted by the end of January 2023.





$2,000 William B. Ruggles Journalism Scholarship

If you are a blogger, journalist, or involved in any form of media, you could be eligible for the William B. Ruggles Journalism Scholarship. This $2,000 scholarship is awarded annually to honor the late Texas journalist William B. Ruggles, who coined the term “Right to Work” and significantly contributed to the movement. The scholarship recognizes a student who embodies Mr. Ruggles’ commitment to Right to Work values and high journalistic standards. Applications must be submitted by the end of January 2023.





For more information on how to apply for these opportunities, please visit NILRR.org and navigate to the RESOURCES menu dropdown.





About the National Institute for Labor Relations Research

The National Institute for Labor Relations Research is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting Right to Work values and principles. Through research, education, and scholarships, NILRR.org aims to empower individuals and contribute to the broader understanding of labor relations in America.