THE SCROLL: Social media users have little hope for Einsteins' vision of university
Comments on a social media post highlighting a quote from Albert Einstein reveal diminished faith in American universities.
On Monday, the popular X account “Physics in History” posted a photo of Albert Einstein alongside his quote asserting that “The value of a college education is not the learning of many facts but the training of the mind to think.”
That used to be the value of a university education.
Many responses to the post communicated the belief that while this may have been the case at one point, it is no longer the reality.
No longer true.
I hope our system can bring more emphasis to this once again 🫶I unfortunately have encountered many book-smart genius scientists who struggle greatly in industry, while many high-school educated technicians out perform them daily on not only production and generating value, but…
”The good ol’ days,” said one student. “Today in our best schools a lot of times they’re teaching what to think instead of how to think.”
