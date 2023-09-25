Opinion
THE SCROLL: Social media users have little hope for Einsteins' vision of university

Campus Reform
September 25, 2023, 3:39 pm ET

”The Scroll” is Campus Reform’s serial coverage of social media postings and debates that relate to liberal bias in higher education. 


Comments on a social media post highlighting a quote from Albert Einstein reveal diminished faith in American universities.

On Monday, the popular X account “Physics in History” posted a photo of Albert Einstein alongside his quote asserting that “The value of a college education is not the learning of many facts but the training of the mind to think.”



Many responses to the post communicated the belief that while this may have been the case at one point, it is no longer the reality.





”The good ol’ days,” said one student. “Today in our best schools a lot of times they’re teaching what to think instead of how to think.”


