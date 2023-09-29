Top 5 stories of the week: September 29, 2023

Below are Campus Reform’s top five stories of the week. Dive into our quick summaries to stay informed about the spread of liberal bias on college campuses.





1. Candidates call out CCP threat on campus, DEI, and CRT

During the second 2024 Republican presidential primary debate on Wednesday, candidates took aim at liberal bias and the results of progressivism in American higher education, including Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs, Critical Race Theory (CRT), and the threat of institutional infiltration by China.

2. Biden admin pours over $100 million toward transgender research grants, many backfire

The administration continues to pour millions of taxpayer money into university research to advance findings on transgender-identifying individuals, especially youths. In spite of the administration’s commitment to ‘transgender care,’ research it has funded has shown the adverse impact of such surgeries and hormonal treatments on patients.

3. Conservative group exposes student gov for attempting to force club to create DEI position

High Point University’s Student Government Association recently attempted to ensure that all campus organizations fill a role of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Chair. Had it remained in effect, the rule would force all student groups, including conservative clubs, to embrace DEI principles.

4. CCP doubles down on influence in K-12 education following US crackdown on Confucius Institutes

Though the majority of CCP-sponsored Confucius Institutes in the United States have closed down, many K-12 Confucius Classrooms remain. The Committee on Education and the Workforce recently held a hearing discussing the placement of CCP-run programs placed near US military bases.

5. Drexel brings back anti-racist mini-grants to advance ‘systemic racism’ narrative in local communities

Drexel’s Lindy Center for Civic Engagement will award as many as five students for their anti-racist work in combatting systemic racism in the local Philadelphia area. The same mini-grant program was used in 2021-2022 to award some students who taught children about anti-racism through math and the arts.