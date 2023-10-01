Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Correspondents
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

JOB ALERT: Political Assistant at Oregon Right to Life

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this role.

Trending
1
Cornell renames English Department as part of 'decolonization efforts.' Check out the n…
By Ben Zeisloft  
2
WATCH: Trump goes 'back to the voter base that got him elected in 2016'
By Campus Reform 
3
ANALYSIS: When it comes to ignoring sexual assault, MSU is not an outlier
By Jared Gould 
4
EXCLUSIVE: Kids subjected to bizarre nude performance at 'all ages' Oregon State drag e…
By William Biagini  '24
5
Lia Thomas ineligible for Olympics after new FINA ruling on transgender athletes
By Alexa Schwerha 
6
EXCLUSIVE: WSU promotes porn-filled Discord server in mailing list
By Marya Ruth  Dunning '25
Campus Reform
October 1, 2023, 7:46 am ET

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position’s responsibilities and requirements as posted by the employer. 

About the Position

We are seeking a talented and highly organized individual to serve as the assistant to our political director. This position will allow a dedicated person to gain a vast amount of experience completing a wide range of tasks applicable to numerous future roles, including potential advancement at Oregon Right to Life.

The ideal candidate is proactive, driven, and able to maintain productivity in fast and slow paced environments. In this role, you will be responsible for managing various political projects, tracking legislative and election activities and updating related data. This individual will work closely with the political director to ensure the effective execution of goal-setting, strategic plans, candidate support, lobbying, and financial management.

Responsibilities 

  • Serve as the political director’s primary point of contact for all general inquiries, both internally and externally
  • Manage various projects, ensuring that tasks are completed on time, budgets are maintained, and appropriate resources are allocated
  • Keep a close eye on legislative activities and election filings and report to the political director on any relevant developments
  • Assist in the preparation of reports, proposals, and other written material related to the political director’s responsibilities
  • Conduct research as required by political director and provide findings that can be incorporated into strategic plans
  • Utilize existing systems and procedures to document political activities such as meetings, correspondence, expenses etc.
  • Create a conducive working environment for the political director and ensure they are up to date with all relevant information
  • Other duties as assigned by the political director


Apply via Conservative Jobs here

Share this article

More articles like this