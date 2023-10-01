JOB ALERT: Political Assistant at Oregon Right to Life

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position’s responsibilities and requirements as posted by the employer.

About the Position

We are seeking a talented and highly organized individual to serve as the assistant to our political director. This position will allow a dedicated person to gain a vast amount of experience completing a wide range of tasks applicable to numerous future roles, including potential advancement at Oregon Right to Life.

The ideal candidate is proactive, driven, and able to maintain productivity in fast and slow paced environments. In this role, you will be responsible for managing various political projects, tracking legislative and election activities and updating related data. This individual will work closely with the political director to ensure the effective execution of goal-setting, strategic plans, candidate support, lobbying, and financial management.

Responsibilities

Serve as the political director’s primary point of contact for all general inquiries, both internally and externally

Manage various projects, ensuring that tasks are completed on time, budgets are maintained, and appropriate resources are allocated

Keep a close eye on legislative activities and election filings and report to the political director on any relevant developments

Assist in the preparation of reports, proposals, and other written material related to the political director’s responsibilities

Conduct research as required by political director and provide findings that can be incorporated into strategic plans

Utilize existing systems and procedures to document political activities such as meetings, correspondence, expenses etc.

Create a conducive working environment for the political director and ensure they are up to date with all relevant information

Other duties as assigned by the political director





Apply via Conservative Jobs here.