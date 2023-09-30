Opinion
No results

WATCH: Trump goes 'back to the voter base that got him elected in 2016'

Campus Reform Correspondent Ian Cruz joins The Evening Edit to discuss the Sept. 28 Republican debate and analyze Trump's event with striking auto workers.

Campus Reform
September 30, 2023, 7:01 am ET


Campus Reform Correspondent Ian Cruz joins The Evening Edit to discuss the Sept. 28 Republican presidential candidate debate and analyze Trump’s concurrent event with striking autoworkers. 

”He went back to the voter base that got him elected in 2016,” Cruz said. “It was working class voters that shifted from the Democrats under Barack Obama to voting for [him].”

Trump elected to speak to the United Autoworkers Union members instead of appearing at the debate. 

Cruz called the debate a “bloodbath” and expressed disappointment that he did not “hear policy solutions” from the candidates. 

Watch the full video above. 

