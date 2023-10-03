POLL: Americans know there's a free speech crisis on campus

Only 20% of Americans believe conservatives can speak freely on campus, revealing a glaring free speech double standard, according to a recent poll.

A recent poll conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the University of Chicago Forum for Free Inquiry and Expression reveals a glaring disparity in the perception of free speech rights on college campuses. The poll indicates that 47% of adults believe liberals have “a lot” of freedom to express their views on campuses, while a mere 20% believe the same for conservatives.

The data shows that even among Democrats, there’s a recognition of the bias. About 4 in 10 Democrats believe liberals can freely express their views on campuses, compared to about 3 in 10 who think conservatives can. Republicans perceive an even stronger bias. Just 9% of Republicans believe conservatives can speak freely, while 58% think liberals can.

Campus Reform routinely covers incidents of conservative voices being silenced on campus. Conservatives and others who wish to bring speakers to campus with varied viewpoints often face obstacles from student governments and administrations.