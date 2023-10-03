Opinion
THE SCROLL: Congressman carjacked in same city where college students feel unsafe

Campus Reform reports how crime spikes and anti-cop policies affect college students' safety on campuses near dangerous neighborhoods.

Campus Reform
October 3, 2023, 3:13 pm ET

”The Scroll” is Campus Reform’s serial coverage of social media postings and debates that relate to liberal bias in higher education. 

Washington, D.C. is experiencing a crime wave. DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, who spearheaded the city’s  ”Black Lives Matter” road sign in 2020, is now advocating for stronger policing measures. 

The district witnessed its 200th homicide at the earliest point in a calendar year since 1997, Fox 5 reports. 

Congressman Henry Cuellar (D-TX) is in the news Tueday after being carjacked in D.C. at gunpoint. 

Campus Reform reports how crime spikes and anti-cop policies affect college students’ safety on campuses near dangerous neighborhoods. 

Ian Cruz, a Campus Reform correspondent and Georgetown University student, recently spoke about students’ crime fears, specifically at George Washington University in the city’s Foggy Bottom neighborhood. 

Cruz also mentioned that the city’s crime problem was palpable from his university’s campus in D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood. 

