EXCLUSIVE: Trans student attacks pro-life group's display on campus





Campus Reform has obtained exclusive video showing an apparent transgender student vandalizing a pro-life table display at the University of Washington.

On Thursday, Huskies for Preborn Lives, an affiliate of Students for Life of America, was tabling on campus with the Leadership Institute, when the transgender student walked up to the table, slapped away the group’s promotional materials, pulled the tablecloth off the table, and pushed one of the pro-life activists out of his way.

The Leadership Institute is the parent organization of Campus Reform.

One of the Huskies for Preborn Lives members present, who wishes to remain anonymous, told Campus Reform that the student had been standing at a distance from the table for some time before walking up and attacking the display.

Leadership Institute Field Representative Angel Venegas was present at the table and caught the incident on camera. The student, who can be seen wearing leggings, a skirt, and a multi-colored sweater and backpack, attacks the table and walks away.

The video then shows Venegas following the student, repeatedly asking him why he vandalized the display and assaulted someone. He continues to ask the student why, while a member of the organization calls campus police to report the incident, according to the footage. The student refuses to respond and begins recording them back. The group is held up by another individual, but continues to follow the student.

Police eventually arrived on the scene and took a statement, but did not identify the individual who attacked the table, Venegas said.

Campus Reform reached out to the students for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.