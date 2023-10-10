Campus leftists post and protest in solidarity with Hamas terrorists

As Hamas terrorists murdered hundreds of Israelis and committed untold numbers of atrocities over the weekend, leftists students on American college campuses were busy posting and protesting in solidarity with the Palestinian agressors.

Campus Reform compiled a list of social media posts covering the most egregious behavior of these leftist activists on the streets and online.

”In response to the ongoing occupation and recent attacks on Al Aqsa, the resistance movement has initiated ‘Al Aqsa Flood,’” reads an Instagram post from SUNY Hunter College’s Palestinian Solidarity Alliance. “This initiative, led by Mohammed Dief, the commander in chief of the Izz el-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, marks a significant moment. This includes mobilization on all fronts.”

"We demand ALL educational institutions and organizations to stand up against the occupation and actively support the Al-Aqsa Flood initiative. It is imperative that the education sector plays a pivotal role in mobilizing efforts to uphold the cause of justice and freedom for Palestine. Take your stance alongside us in this fight."





Also on Instagram, the Portland State University chapter of Students United for Palestinian Equal Rights posted a statement in support of Hamas.

”Our hearts are with the brave Palestinian liberators fighting collectively for their homeland and people,” the post read. “Indigenous Palestinians are reclaiming their stolen land and finally breaking free from the siege of Gaza. They have the absolute right to defend themselves by any means necessary, what we are seeing here is revolutionary and an act of liberation.”

The Boston University Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) chapter advertised a rally on its Instagram page on Monday, October 9th, in solidarity.

An X (formerly Twitter) user shared photos of the rally, where a pro-Israel counter-protest also formed.

An X (formerly Twitter) user shared photos of the rally, where a pro-Israel counter-protest also formed.

Meanwhile, students at the City University of New York (CUNY) held their own rally.

Meanwhile, students at the City University of New York (CUNY) held their own rally.

The SJP chapter at the University of Chicago promoted a rally in the city on its Instagram story.

Students in the chapter at George Washington University plan to hold a “Vigil for the Martyrs of Palestine” on Tuesday, October 10.

The now-infamous Joint Statement by the Harvard Palestine Solidarity Committee also widely circulated on X, prompting strong condemnation across the political spectrum, from leftists like New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof and New York Congressman Ritchie Torres, to conservatives like Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton, and House Republican conference chairwoman Elise Stefanik.

A similar statement was issued by the SJP chapter at Swarthmore College.

Students for Justice in Palestine at Swarthmore College posted a statement that "honors the martyrs" and calls for more killings.

At Stanford University, students hung banners with slogans decrying Israel.

At Stanford University, students hung banners with slogans decrying Israel.



One student questioned the university policy toward students that paint bedsheets with incitements against Israeli Jews.

An article in the Stanford Review, an independent campus newspaper, shed more light on the banners.

This morning at Old Union, one of the most popular gathering places on campus, anonymous students hung up a banner stating, “The Israeli occupation is NOTHING BUT AN ILLUSION OF DUST.” On Instagram, my classmates posted a photo of the banner in support. One even wrote: “Every martyr that fought today and in every moment against the occupation is so deep in my heart. May the freedom of Palestine be something we get to see in our lives with our own eyes.” Also on Instagram, my classmates posted infographics declaring that, “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” My classmates asked their followers, “Do you support decolonization as an abstract academic theory? Or as a tangible event?”

Professors also posted pro-Palestine messages on X.

”Decolonization is about dreaming and fighting for a present and future free of occupied Indigenous territories,” Texas Tech professor Jairo I. Fúnez-Flores wrote. “It’s about a Free Palestine. It’s about liberation and self-determination. It’s about living with dignity. DECOLONIZATION IS NOT A METAPHOR.”

"Decolonization is about dreaming and fighting for a present and future free of occupied Indigenous territories," Texas Tech professor Jairo I. Fúnez-Flores wrote. "It's about a Free Palestine. It's about liberation and self-determination. It's about living with dignity. DECOLONIZATION IS NOT A METAPHOR."

CUNY Lehman College professor Stuart Chen-Hayes blasted CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez’s statement condemning the attacks.

”Horrified by @ChancellorCUNY not being horrified at the genocide, apartheid, and occupation facing #Palestinian people on their land,” he wrote.