National Students for Justice in Palestine celebrates glider attack in 'call to action' image

In response to the Hamas attacks on Israel over the weekend, the National Students for Justice in Palestine (NSJP) posted an announcement on Instagram featuring a paragliding figure. The announcement calls students to “mobilize” for action.

“Catching the enemy completely by surprise, the Palestinian resistance has captured over a dozen settlements surrounding Gaza along with many occupation soldiers and military vehicles,” the caption reads. “This is what it means to Free Palestine: not just slogans and rallies, but armed confrontation with the oppressors.”

The announcement displays a crowd of protestors with furrowed brows flying a Palestinian flag and holding signs advocating resistance. Above them, a figure descends with a paraglider attached. The paraglider motif points back to Hamas’ weekend aerial attack on Israel using powered gliders.

One fleet landed among Israelis during the Tribe of Nova music festival, scattering the attendees in panic. The Associated Press reports that the Hamas militants gunned down at least 260 Israeli civilians and captured many others.

The NSJP provided a template for the glider poster on its Day of Resistance Toolkit provided by the organization.

The CSU–Long Beach Students United Against Apartheid adapted the image in both a red and a green variant in announcements relating to its upcoming rally “in support of the Palestinian liberation, and against Zionist occupation in Palestine,” alongside CSU Students United Against Apartheid.

Other schools’ chapters, like that at Boston University, adopted images of Palestinians raising their flag and standing on top of tanks.

“Today, we witness a historic win for the Palestinian resistance,” the NSJP wrote in the toolkit. “Across land, air, and sea, our people have broken down the artificial barriers of the Zionist entity, taking with it the facade of an impenetrable settler colony and reminding each of us that total return and liberation to Palestine is near.”



