IN THE NEWS: Report reveals identities, contact info of pro-Hamas Harvard leaders

A Tuesday report from Townhall details the leaders behind the widely-condemned Harvard University student group joint statement asserting that Israel is “entirely responsible for all unfolding violence” following Hamas’ weekend attack.

As Townhall notes, the attack took more than 900 Israeli lives, including at least 11 U.S. citizens. Disturbing reports and images of sexual assaults and the caging of Israeli children have also emerged.





I have been asked by a number of CEOs if @harvard would release a list of the members of each of the Harvard organizations that have issued the letter assigning sole responsibility for Hamas’ heinous acts to Israel, so as to insure that none of us inadvertently hire any of their… https://t.co/7kzGOAGwp9 — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) October 10, 2023





The report reveals the identities of and provides LinkedIn profiles for the individuals, as well as club contact information. The information provided by Townhall is as follows:





Harvard Muslim Law School Association

Hussain Awan ‘25 (Co-President): Awan has clerked for the Supreme Court of Pakistan and interned at the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, a recipient of $320,000 from George Soros’ Open Society Foundation.

Reema Doleh ‘25 (Co-President): Doleh has served as a legal intern at Legal Services NYC and was a paralegal at the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

Ariq Hatibie ‘24 (Executive Board Member): Hatibie is the current Editor in Chief of the Harvard Human Rights Journal and has interned at TRIAL International, a Soros-funded organization.

Saeed Ahmad ’24 (Executive Board Member): Ahmad is slated to join Sidley Austin LLP post-graduation, according to his Linked and is also affiliated with the Harvard South Asian Law Students Association, another signatory of the pro-Hamas statement.

Hejir Rashidzadeh ‘25 (Executive Board Member): Rashidzadeh has been an associate at Alston & Bird, a law firm renowned for its IP practice.

Hurya Ahmed ’25 (Vice President of Communications): Ahmed has completed an internship with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.





African American Resistance Organization

Leadership: Kojo Acheampong ‘26, Kiersten B. Hash ’25, Amari M. Butler ‘25, Clyve Lawrence ’25, Prince A. Williams ‘25





Harvard Islamic Society

Leadership: Maryam Tourk ‘25 (Co-President)





Harvard Undergraduate Ghungroo

Leadership: Hana Rehman ’25, Jasleen Kaur ‘25, Karina Mahida ‘25





Harvard Undergraduate Nepali Students Association

Leadership: Anusha Adhikari ’26, Ishan Tiwari ‘25, Samaga Pokharel ‘26, Kashish Bastola ’26, Aashish Palikhey ‘26







