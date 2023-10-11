Opinion
Some anti-Semitic Harvard students walk back Hamas-friendly statement

One group chalked its initial endorsement up to 'miscommunication.' The statement blamed Israelis for the terrorist attacks that resulted in mutiliated babies, raped women, and hundreds dead.

Campus Reform
October 11, 2023, 11:59 am ET

Multiple student groups have rescinded their support for a joint statement signed by 34 Harvard University student groups asserting that Israel is “entirely responsible for all unfolding violence” following Hamas’ weekend attack

According to the Harvard Crimson, as of Tuesday night at least five of the originally signed groups had rescinded their endorsements of the statement.

Rescinding groups include Amnesty International at Harvard, Harvard College Act on a Dream, the Harvard Undergraduate Nepali Student Association, the Harvard Islamic Society, and Harvard Undergraduate Ghungroo.

[RELATED: Jewish orgs respond to ‘despicable’ statement from Harvard student groups after Hamas attacks]

Act on a Dream told the Harvard Crimson that its original endorsement was “a result of miscommunication and a lack of due diligence in sharing the statement with the entirety of the board.”

Similarly, Harvard Law student Danielle Mikaelian who identified herself as a board member of a group that signed the statement, announced her resignation from her position Tuesday, calling the statement “egregious” and admitting that she did not read the statement before her group signed.

”As a board member of a Harvard group that signed the statement on Israel, I think it was egregious and have resigned from my role,” Danielle Mikaelian stated on X. I am sorry for the pain this caused. My organization did not have a formal process and I didn’t even see the statement until we had signed on.”



”I prevented another student group I remain on the board of from signing on when I saw the statement, Mikaelian added. “The statement is not representative of my values and my heart is with those impacted.”

[RELATED: MARSCHALL: It’s not hyperbole, it’s real. Your professors and classmates hate Jews.]

In a Tuesday statement, the Harvard Undergraduate Nepali Student Association apologized for how others “interpreted” its endorsement of the statement, which pointed to “Israeli violence” and demanded a “firm stance against colonial retaliation” in response to the terror attacks.

”We regret that our decision to co-sign the latest PSC statement to call attention to historical injustices against Palestinians, with an earnest desire for peace, has been interpreted as a tacit support for the recent violent attacks in Israel,” the organization stated.

In reaction to the statement, founder and chairman of the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under the Law Kenneth Marcus told Campus Reform that it “shouldn’t be difficult” for students to avoid endorsements of terrorism.

 “When so many people are being slaughtered, raped, and their corpses desecrated, it shouldn’t be difficult to decide whether you are on the side of the murderers or the victims,” said Marcus.


