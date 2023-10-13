Police detain two trans activists shouting obscenities during Riley Gaines' Penn State visit, footage shows

Police detained two people on Tuesday for harassing bystanders when Riley Gaines visited Penn State University Oct. 10.

Gaines has dubbed Oct. 10 “Real Women’s Day” since the Roman numerals for the date (10/10) are X/X, the chromosome pairing of females.

Campus Reform’s exclusive footage shows a man, wearing a mask, telling a bystander he’s an “anti-trans piece of sh*t.” He told the same man “f*ck you” and “I hope you die.”

The footage shows the man brushing paperwork and supplies off Gaines’ table. Someone said, “Excuse me, sir. Don’t touch her stuff.”

Another female student wearing a mask accused a male standing nearby of being “transphobic” before flipping the table and yelling “get this sh*t out.” A female, unable to be seen, said, “We need the police down here please.”

A police officer detained the woman, who said, “Don’t f*cking touch me like that” and “Can you f*cking let go of me?” The footage shows the police officers escorting both students to the cop car.

As the police officers handcuffed them, someone off camera asked why the male is being arrested. The cop replied, “Disorderly conduct right now.”

Prior to the arrest, Campus Reform footage shows the man telling a woman that he wants her to be “uncomfortable” and that she’s an “anti-trans piece of sh*it.” The woman replied that she’s not “an anti-trans piece of sh*t,” as he tried to assure her she is, before saying “f*ck you” multiple times. The woman said she simply thought that trans people do not belong in female sports.

A man behind the camera asked why there can’t be a third division, to which the protester yelled, “Go f*ck yourself.”

The man said that Gaines was in “fifth place” and therefore “is not even good.” The man was referring to when Gaines and Lia Thomas, formerly William Thomas, tied for fifth place in the 200-meter freestyle at the 2022 NCAA championships. The NCAA gave the trophy to Thomas, a male, instead of Gaines.

Gaines had just been speaking in front of trans activists yelling “trans lives matter” and “no home for transphobia” before the encounters mentioned occurred.

“It’s an utter disregard for us, for our feelings, for our safety, for our privacy, for our equal opportunities,” Gaines shouted. She said it extends behind sports, affecting women in prison and sororities as well.

She had also talked about how Penn State cancelled her event that was supposed to be held at the campus’ HUB-Robeson Center, Campus Reform reported.

Gaines shouted into the megaphone, “What are you so scared of? The truth? Science? Common sense? Logic? Reasoning? I’d love to hear your argument here because what I’m here to talk about is men are men. Women are women. And you cannot change your sex. It’s that simple.”

Gaines rose to prominence after speaking about her experience competing against Lia Thomas, the first man to win an NCAA swimming title in the women’s category.