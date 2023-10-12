UCLA instructor allegedly offers extra credit for pro-Palestine 'emergency teach-in'

Images appearing on social media appear to show a message from a University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) graduate student offering a class extra credit for attending a Tuesday night “Emergency Teach-In on the Crisis in Palestine.”

A source at UCLA confirmed to Campus Reform on the condition of anonymity that the event did occur on Thursday.

Formosa signs the message, presumably Comparative Literature graduate student Formosa Deppman, and notes that the event will be convened professors Saree Makdisi (English) and Sherene Razack (Gender Studies).

@UCLA offering students extra credit to show up to Palestinian solidarity rally pic.twitter.com/eG0M4GxrOx — Aaron S (@aaronShaki) October 11, 2023

In an Oct. 3 titled “The War Against Palestinians on Campus Keeps Getting More Absurd,” Makdisi defended the Palestine Writes Literature Festival at the University of Pennsylvania, amid criticism that the event hosted known anti-Semites, including Marc Lamont Hill who was fired in 2018 from CNN over anti-Israel comments made at the United Nations. (At the time, Temple board chairman Patrick O’Connor told The Philadelphia Inquirer that the board was upset at the comments and “People wanted to fire him right away,” but that Lamont’s Tenure would lmake the process more difficult.)

In a 2020 op-ed Razack lamented that “white Canadians” were not outraged enough by “Black and Indigenous peoples in Canada [having] been targeted for death and hunted daily by police,” for years.

”Where does all of this racial violence come from?,” she wrote.