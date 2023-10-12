Opinion
'By any means necessary': UW Madison students chant pro-Hamas slogans at campus rally

John Rigolizzo | Associate Editor
October 12, 2023

Students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison chanted pro-Hamas slogans at a rally on campus on Oct. 10.

Video posted to X shows the rally on campus. Students can be heard chanting: “Glory to the martyrs! Glory to the Resistance” and “We will liberate the land by any means necessary.”

UW-Madison Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin issued a statement on Oct. 11 condemning the attacks.

”I stand with our community in condemning the vicious terrorist attacks by Hamas on Israeli civilians last weekend,” Mnookin wrote. “I mourn for those lost. I pray for those injured and abducted. And I fear the terrifying inevitability of a great many further deaths, of Israelis and Palestinians, of civilians and soldiers. I worry, too, that these devastating developments will fan the global flames of both anti-Semitism and Islamophobia, making peace and justice in the region even more elusive.”

”Politics in the Middle East are exceedingly fraught, and there are many deeply held perspectives, she added. “But the massacre of ordinary citizens, in their homes, at music concerts, in their cars and on the streets of their villages, is a horror that we must all, in our common humanity, condemn.”

