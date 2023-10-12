WATCH: Hamas supporters invade vigil for Jewish victims

Pro-Hamas demonstrators shouted over Jewish Brooklyn College students praying for Israeli captives following this weekend’s attacks by the terrorist organization.

Video posted to X shows Jewish students engaging in solemn, organized prayer while Hamas supporters chant over them that “resistance is justified when people are occupied,” and “Free, free Palestine.”





Waiting to hear what action you will be taking @BrooklynCollege ? pic.twitter.com/dj3jAfbaZR — Eli (@eli_in_israel) October 10, 2023





”A friend just sent me this from NY,” said the user who posted the video My alma mater. Jewish students hold a vigil for the Israelis murdered and a group of Palestinians/their supporters cheer on their murderers from meters away. Waiting to hear what action you will be taking [Brooklyn College]?”