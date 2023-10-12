Opinion
No results

WATCH: Hamas supporters invade vigil for Jewish victims

Pro-Hamas demonstrators shouted over Jewish Brooklyn College students praying for Israeli captives following this weekend's attacks by the terrorist organization.

October 12, 2023, 2:34 pm ET

Pro-Hamas demonstrators shouted over Jewish Brooklyn College students praying for Israeli captives following this weekend’s attacks by the terrorist organization.

Video posted to X shows Jewish students engaging in solemn, organized prayer while Hamas supporters chant over them that “resistance is justified when people are occupied,” and “Free, free Palestine.”



”A friend just sent me this from NY,” said the user who posted the video My alma mater. Jewish students hold a vigil for the Israelis murdered and a group of Palestinians/their supporters cheer on their murderers from meters away. Waiting to hear what action you will be taking [Brooklyn College]?”

