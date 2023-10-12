'Mission Accomplished': UC Santa Cruz gave DEI fellowship to pro-Hamas scholar who 'liked' terrorist attacks

Cinthya Martinez is a UC Chancellor Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of California Santa Cruz.

A researcher in the abolition of national borders and prisons, Martinez has been an X kick since Saturday relishing the Hamas terrorists who broke down the fence separating Gaza and southern Israel to launch a terror attack that resulted in approximately 1,200 deaths, rapes, mutilations, headchoppings, and kidnappings.

”When I say ‘no walls, no prisons, no cages’ this is what I mean. #FreePalestine #FromTheRiverToTheSeaPalestineWillBeFree #PalestinaLibre,” Martinez posted on X earlier this week above a picture of the Hamas terrorists storming into Israel on their way to rape women, slaughter babies, and take elderly Holocaust survivors prisoner.









She also liked an X post with a glider emoji to commemorate the Hamas terrorists that dropped into southern Israel to rape women, kill families, torture children, and behead babies.





In 2022, UC Santa Cruz awarded her the fellowship, which the website states is for “exceptional scholars who advance the goals of diversity, equity, and inclusion at the University of California.”









Also this week, Martinez posted on X a blurb about the intersectional nature of border studies and the DEI agenda, and how both require a commitment to advocating the Hamas cause in college classrooms.

”Academics in the area of border studies: you cannot teach about displacement, dispossession, suffering, resistance, decolonization, and abolition without Palestine. You can’t be for Abolish ICE, anti-border violence, or anti-carceral without supporting freedom for Palestinians.”









Martinez, who is listed on the university website as a researcher, is due to be an assistant professor starting Fall 2024, according to her X account.





Martinez also liked X posts that described the terrorist attack as “Mission Accomplished,” used Indigenous People’s Day to honor Hamas, and lamented that more people aren’t honoring “one of the most significant moments of decolonization...in Palestine.”



