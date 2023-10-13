Pro-Hamas Stanford lecturer who allegedly rounded up Jews in class radicalized Colin Kaepernick

Ameer Hasan Loggins appears to be the lecturer that Stanford University removed from a Civil, Liberal, and Global Education class for rounding up Jews in his class in response to Saturday’s Hamas terrorist attacks in southern Israel.

”The instructor asked Jewish and Israeli students to identify themselves” and then, “told the Jewish students to take their belongings, stand in a corner, and said, ‘This is what Israel does to the Palestinians,’” The Forward reported on Thursday.

The instructor then reportedly asked students, “How many people died in the Holocaust?” In response to the answer, “Six million,” the lecturer allegedly said, “Colonizers killed more than 6 million. Israel is a colonizer.”

”I was waiting to post this until it was confirmed by multiple sources I trust,” Shaun Maguire posted on X naming Hasan Loggins. “These are 1930s vibes.”

Rabbi Dov Greenberg told The Forward that the traumatized students told him that the instructor explained to them that “Hamas is a legitimate representation of the Palestinian people. They are not a terrorist group. They are freedom fighters. Their actions are legitimate.”

These are 1930s vibes pic.twitter.com/PbPBbLYSZf — Shaun Maguire (smc.eth) (@shaunmmaguire) October 13, 2023

In 2017, The New York Times ran the report “The Awakening of Colin Kaepernick” that credited Hasan Loggins with exposing the football player to radical texts as the quarterback became more prominent in the Black Lives Matter movement.

The report states:

The list from Loggins included “The Wretched of the Earth,” by Frantz Fanon; “Black Feminist Thought: Knowledge, Consciousness, and the Politics of Empowerment,” by Patricia Hill Collins; “Black Looks: Race and Representation,” by bell hooks; and “The Mis-Education of the Negro,” by Carter G. Woodson.

San Francisco Magazine called Kaepernick Hasan Loggins’ star pupil.

”His Pedagogy is Dope,” the magazine quoted in an Instagram post.

According to The Forward, the instructor has been suspended for “identity-based targeting” of students.