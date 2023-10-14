NEW PHOTOS: Inside the UW pro-Hamas rally that left Jewish students in tears

Images obtained by Campus Reform reveal an inside look into a Unviersity of Washington pro-Hamas rally that made waves on social media after a video circulated showing frightened Jewish students’ reaction to the event.

The event was advertised with an image honoring the Hamas terrorists who descended upon civilians with paragliders before brutally slaughtering them on Oct 7.





The disturbing rally at @UW was organized by a far-left group that promoted the event with a flyer celebrating Hamas. https://t.co/icGmvQtEOw — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 12, 2023





Video went viral on social media showing two young Jewish women pleading with a university employee. “Why are you allowing this? They want our people dead. They want us killed, how are you allowing this.”





Jewish students at University Of Washington @UW campus are facing rallies in support of #Palestinian .



Listen to a young Jew student cry and ask the University staffs ; “Why are you allowing this? They want our people dead. They want us killed, how you are allowing this?”… pic.twitter.com/DkLIp0ELwF — Amitabh Chaudhary (@MithilaWaala) October 12, 2023





Images obtained by Campus Reform provide an extended look into the dynamics inside the rally, including heightened confrontations between Jewish students and Hamas supporters.











