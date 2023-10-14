Opinion
Campuses
No results

NEW PHOTOS: Inside the UW pro-Hamas rally that left Jewish students in tears

Images obtained by Campus Reform provide an extended look into the dynamics inside the rally, including heightened confrontations between Jewish students and Hamas supporters.

Campus Reform
October 14, 2023, 1:23 pm ET

Images obtained by Campus Reform reveal an inside look into a Unviersity of Washington pro-Hamas rally that made waves on social media after a video circulated showing frightened Jewish students’ reaction to the event.

The event was advertised with an image honoring the Hamas terrorists who descended upon civilians with paragliders before brutally slaughtering them on Oct 7.



Video went viral on social media showing two young Jewish women pleading with a university employee. “Why are you allowing this? They want our people dead. They want us killed, how are you allowing this.”



Images obtained by Campus Reform provide an extended look into the dynamics inside the rally, including heightened confrontations between Jewish students and Hamas supporters.




