BREAKING: Harvard students apparently delete Hamas-loving statement

The Google Doc that all major outlets used in their initial reporting on the pro-Hamas statement from Harvard University student organizations is no longer working.

Outlets including Reuters linked to the online document.

”@Harvard students have DELETED their Pro-Hamas Letter from its online location.,” John Hasson posted on X Friday night.

This after @Townhallcom ID'd leaders of the groups signing the letter

Harvard University students had faced intense criticism from all facets of the country since 30+ student organizations co-signed a letter in support of Hamas and its aim to overthrow Israel.

The link may be gone, but screenshots and names live forever. On Tuesday, Campus Reform covered Townhall’s report of the names of some student leaders involved in the organizations that sponsored the letter.

Harvard Muslim Law School Association

Hussain Awan ‘25 (Co-President): Awan has clerked for the Supreme Court of Pakistan and interned at the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, a recipient of $320,000 from George Soros’ Open Society Foundation.

Reema Doleh ‘25 (Co-President): Doleh has served as a legal intern at Legal Services NYC and was a paralegal at the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

Ariq Hatibie ‘24 (Executive Board Member): Hatibie is the current Editor in Chief of the Harvard Human Rights Journal and has interned at TRIAL International, a Soros-funded organization.

Saeed Ahmad ‘24 (Executive Board Member): Ahmad is slated to join Sidley Austin LLP post-graduation, according to his Linked and is also affiliated with the Harvard South Asian Law Students Association, another signatory of the pro-Hamas statement.

Hurya Ahmed ‘25 (Vice President of Communications): Ahmed has completed an internship with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.





African American Resistance Organization

Leadership: Kojo Acheampong ’26, Kiersten B. Hash ‘25, Amari M. Butler ‘25, Clyve Lawrence ‘25, Prince A. Williams ’25

Harvard Islamic Society

Leadership: Maryam Tourk ‘25 (Co-President)

Harvard Undergraduate Ghungroo

Leadership: Hana Rehman ‘25, Jasleen Kaur ‘25, Karina Mahida ‘25

Harvard Undergraduate Nepali Students Association

Leadership: Anusha Adhikari ‘26, Ishan Tiwari ‘25, Samaga Pokharel ‘26, Kashish Bastola ’26, Aashish Palikhey ‘26





Campus Reform continues to cover pro-Hamas rallies and statements from students and faculty since the terrorist organization massacred well over 1,000 civilians on Oct. 7.



