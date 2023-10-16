Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Correspondents
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

IN THE NEWS: Pro-Hamas NYC student charged for harassing Jewish individual

Adrian Mysliwiec is reprotedly a pro-Hamas activist who now faces charges of petit larceny and harassment after he stole an Israeli flag from a Jewish student in New York City.

Trending
1
Terrorist-loving students ask for 'mental health support'
By Campus Reform 
2
Pro-Hamas Stanford lecturer who allegedly rounded up Jews in class radicalized Colin Ka…
By Campus Reform 
3
BREAKING: Harvard students apparently delete Hamas-loving statement
By Campus Reform 
4
PHOTOS: Georgetown students share chips and Oreos at pro-Hamas event
By Marya Ruth  Dunning '25
5
ANALYSIS: Harvard president Claudine Gay is a hypocritical fraud
By Zachary Marschall, PhD 
6
NEW: NYU Law student loses job over pro-Hamas statement
By Campus Reform 
Campus Reform
October 16, 2023, 9:19 am ET

Adrian Mysliwiec is reportedly a pro-Hamas activist who now faces charges of petit larceny and harassment after he stole an Israeli flag from a Jewish student in New York City. 

The Algemeiner identified Mysliwiec, as well as the victim as a student at Hunter College, which is part of the public City University of New York system. 

”NYPD officers standing by immediately intervened and apprehended Mysliwiec,” the article states. 

Mysliwiec’s LinkedIn account identifies him as a teaching assistant also attending Hunter College. 

The X account StopAntiSemitism is also sharing Mysliwiec’s name and profession.

”Adrian Mysliwiec, a CUNY (Hunter College) student and what appears to be a TA, was arrested after a physical altercation with a Jewish student,” the post reads. 

Share this article

More articles like this