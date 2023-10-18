REALITY STRIKES BACK: Employer dumps pro-Hamas Ivy League law students

The law firm Davis Polk has reportedly revoked employment offers to three law students at Columbia University and Harvard University over their public support for the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel.

The information reportedly came through internal emails sent by Neil Barr, the firm’s managing partner.

Reuters quoted Barr as saying, “These statements are simply contrary to our firm’s values and we thus concluded that rescinding these offers was appropriate in upholding our responsibility to provide a safe and inclusive work environment for all Davis Polk employees.”

The identities of the students have not been reported.

Campus Reform continues to cover the Columbia and Harvard students who have demonstrated publicly their support for the terrorist organization.

Rabbi Shmuel Reichman, a public figure and Harvard alum, according to his X profile, took to social media to remind followers that character and virtue matter.

”This is just a reminder that everything we do in life matters; everything,” Reichman wrote Tuesday night. “No matter how privileged, wealthy, powerful, or respected someone is… there is no escaping this truism.”