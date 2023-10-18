Trans professor trying to 'build a better world' wants 'excrement' Jews to 'rot in hell': report

Mika Tosca is an associate professor at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago who appears to think the key to a better world is the shuttling of Jews off to Hell.

The X account StopAntisemitism quotes a social media post that Tosca wrote in which the activist called Jews “pigs” and “excrement” and wished them all to “rot in hell.”

“Israelis are pigs. Savages. Very very bad people. Irredeemable excrement. May they rot in hell”. - Mika Tosca, associate professor at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago @saic_news your Israeli and Jewish students deserve better than being taught by this hate filled… pic.twitter.com/p1KF3FS3En — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 18, 2023

On his website, Tosca offers the epigraph, “We can build a better world, we just have to imagine it first.”

The male professor also asks on his website, “How can queer dance spaces engage with the climate crisis to inspire or enact meaningful change?”

Campus Reform searched Tosca’s social media accounts. All appear to be deleted, including the X account @trans_icon_mika.

It’s unclear if Tosca truly considers himself a trans icon.