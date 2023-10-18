Opinion
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: U of Louisville students march in support of 'justified' Hamas attacks on Israel

Campus Reform
October 18, 2023, 2:34 pm ET

Campus Reform has obtained exclusive video footage of the recent pro-Hamas rally at the University of Louisville in Kentucky.

The event, organized by the school’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine, was advertised with an image honoring the Hamas terrorists who descended upon civilians with paragliders before brutally slaughtering them on Oct 7.

”When people are occupied, resistance is justified,” students can be heard chanting on video.


