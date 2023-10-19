EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Georgetown University silent as Hamas disinfo appears on campus

Campus Reform has obtained exclusive posters at Georgetown University spreading Hamas misinformation about Tuesday’s explosion at a Gaza hospital that killed numerous people.

The terrorist organization blamed the Israeli Air Force for the Oct. 17 blast at the Al Ahli Arab Hospital.

While in Israel meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Biden said that the blast at the hospital was the fault of the “other team,” referencing Hamas.

Mainstream American media was quick to run with the Hamas talking points that Israel intentionally bombed the hospital despite video evidence indicating the blast resulted from a botched Hamas rocket launch.

Campus Reform reached out to Georgetown University about any plans to address the spread of disinformation. The university did not respond to requests for comment.

”They bombed a hospital killing > 500 people,” one deceitful poster reads referencing Israel.

”Israel bombed a hospital/They are war criminals,” another poster pushing Hamas propaganda reads.

Much of the American left was quick to believe Hamas this week in apparent haste to blame the Jewish state for something.

Democratic Senator John Fetterman (PA) called out his own side - an apparent reference to Squad members Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Ilhan Omar - for rushing to “take the word of a group that just massacred innocent Israeli civilians over our key ally.”

It’s truly disturbing that Members of Congress rushed to blame Israel for the hospital tragedy in Gaza.



Who would take the word of a group that just massacred innocent Israeli civilians over our key ally? — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) October 18, 2023

The New York Times appeared to change its headline twice to correct its biased reporting on Tuesday after initially blaming Israel for the explosion that resulted in hundreds of deaths.

Slow evolution of a NYTimes headline.



”Israeli Strike” -> “Strike” -> “Blast” pic.twitter.com/wtsfDToeDs — Yuri Sagalov (@yuris) October 17, 2023

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) effectively retracted - but did not delete - her initial X post blaming Israel. Omar ultimately acknowledged intelligence pointing to a Hamas rocket as the cause of the explosion.

It is a reminder that information is often unreliable and disputed in the fog of war (especially on Twitter where misinformation is rampant). We all have a responsibility to ensure information we are sharing is from credible sources and to acknowledge as new reports come in. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 19, 2023

”It is a reminder that information is often unreliable and disputed in the fog of war (especially on Twitter where misinformation is rampant),” Omar posted.



