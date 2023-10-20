Opinion
No results

Display at Illinois university defends 'Hamas' for 'firing rockets' because Israel is like a 'rapist'

'BLAMING HAMAS FOR FIRING ROCKTS IS LIKE BLAMING A WOMAN FOR PUNCHING HER RAPIST'

Campus Reform
October 20, 2023, 6:00 am ET

A “Free Palestine” display at Illinois Wesleyan University features multiple images justifying Hamas “rockets” and compares Israel to a ‘rapist.’

Campus Reform obtained a photo of the display, which among other anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian imagery, features an image of a sign that states: “BLAMING HAMAS FOR FIRING ROCKTS IS LIKE BLAMING A WOMAN FOR PUNCHING HER RAPIST.”

Campus Reform continues to report on pro-Hamas activism on college campuses. Read the coverage here.

