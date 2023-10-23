Opinion
Professor's pro-Hamas tweet aligns with academic focus on Israel criticism, terrorist 'rights'

The image, posted to Hajjar's now private X account, is an artist's depiction of a bulldozer plowing through a border fence waving a Palestinian flag.

Campus Reform
October 23, 2023, 12:44 pm ET

University of California, Santa Barbara professor Lisa Hajjar recently tweeted an image that suggested support for attacks on Israel.

Hajjar is currently co-authoring a book titled Genealogies of Human Rights in the Arab World. Her previous publications largely focus on criticisms of military torture of terrorists by both the U.S. and Israel, as well as assertions that Israel frequently commits human rights abuses against the ‘occupied’ state of Palestine.

Consider this excerpt from a 2019 article by Hajjar:

According to Hajjar’s university bio, “her current research focuses primarily on the US ‘war on terror,’ particularly around the issues of torture, targeted killing, and Guantanamo.”

