Women’s basketball coach praises team’s diversity despite 'run-of-the-mill white' players

On Oct. 9, Marisa Moseley, head women’s basketball coach at the University of Wisconsin, praised the “United Nations” level of diversity that her team displays, even with the presence of “run-of-the-mill white” players.

“If you look at my team, you know, we’re pretty much the United Nations,” she said in a video posted to X. “I have the first Indian woman to ever play at the Power 5. I have kids who are Nigerian and kids who are Dominican and kids who are Mexican, and kids who are run-of-the-mill white because they’re still there too.”

University of Wisconsin Women’s Basketball Coach Marisa Moseley praises her team’s diversity as a “mini United Nations” but bemoans the presence of “run-of-the-mill white kids.” pic.twitter.com/xPzcjrHYio — Dan O’Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) October 10, 2023

She immediately began to defend herself after referring to white players as “run-of-the-mill white” by claiming that members of her family are white.

“And my mom is white, so no one is offended,” Moseley stated. “My mom is a white woman who is from the Berkshires, very white, okay?”

Once her comments made the rounds on social media, she was met with many unhappy users.

One individual who goes by the name Kip Henley said in an X post that, “I wouldn’t want my Run Of The Mill White Kid playing ball for this half Run Of The Mill White coach.”

Another user reportedly said that, “I don’t know much about her win-loss record as a coach but I do know she’s likely lost the respect of certain of her players by publicly denigrating them in this way. In a fair world, she should lose her job.”

Renowned radio host Dan O’Donnell also commented on the incident, saying that Moseley “praises her team’s diversity as a ‘mini United Nations’ but bemoans the presence of ‘run-of-the-mill white kids.’”

Following her comments at Big Ten Media Day, Moseley took to X shortly afterward and apologized for the statements, saying that it does not reflect her values.

Campus Reform contacted Marisa Moseley, the University of Wisconsin, and Dan O’Donnell for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

