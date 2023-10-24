Meet the California students and profs who say Hamas are 'freedom fighters,' not 'terrorists'

Students, academic workers, alumni, and staff affiliated with Ethnic and Gender Studies programs from several campuses within the University of California system (including UCLA, UC Berkeley, UC San Diego, and UC Irvine) recently signed a letter condemning the university system for not standing with Palestine and blaming Israel for the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks on Israel

“As we witness the atrocities taking place in occupied Palestine, many of which have been ongoing for the last 75 years, we have watched as our campus leadership continues to ignore and/or disparage the struggle of Palestinian people for liberation and against their annihilation,” the letter reads. “We condemn in the strongest possible terms the UC’s failure to create a safe environment for Palestinian students and their supporters.”

The letter then pivots to discuss the state of Israel directly—blaming it and holding it entirely responsible for the unfolding of violence that began with the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel itself.

“More specifically, we join a growing international chorus of voices holding the Zionist Israeli government accountable for the violence that we have witnessed over the last several days,” it states.

The joint letter, signed by over 50 students, faculty members, student organizations, and alumni, takes aim at slaughtered Israeli civilians.

“We strongly condemn the University of California’s attempt to reproduce Western media’s narrative of ongoing violence in Palestine,” it says. It continues to state that this “includes the victimization of Israeli women and children to manufacture consent for intervention and further violence against Palestinians.”

”We urge the community to practice critical media literacy when consuming mainstream media stories of violence against women and children committed by Palestinian resistors which serve to frame Palestinian freedom fighters as evil, monstrous ‘terrorists,’” it continues.

”These justifications are ahistorical and erase the violence that racialized women and children face daily under occupation. Similarly, to globally label Palestinian rebels as rapists marginalizes a real, ongoing pattern of gendered violence against Palestinian women by Israeli Defense Forces as part of its ongoing occupation for the past 75 years. Are Palestinian women and girls not worthy of empathy, too?”

Campus Reform identified 30 professors, graduate students, PhD candidates, and student researchers who have signed their names to the letter. They are as follows:





University of California, Santa Barbara

William I. Robinson: UCSB Distinguished Professor of Sociology



wirobins@soc.ucsb.edu

(805) 893-5607





Bri Reddick: UCSB Graduate Student



bri@umail.ucsb.edu





Kimberly Soriano: UCSB Graduate Student



ksoriano@umail.ucsb.edu





Kristian E. Vasquez: UCSB Graduate Student



kevasquez@ucsb.edu





Alex Mireles: UCSB Doctoral Student



mmireles@ucsb.edu





Milla Wu: UCSB Undergraduate Advisor



millawu@ucsb.edu

(805) 893-7624





Cristina Awadalla: UCSB Graduate Student



cawadalla@ucsb.edu





Maile Young: UCSB Graduate Student



maileyoung@ucsb.edu





Paul Kim: UCSB Graduate Student



paulkim@ucsb.edu





Zach McLane: UCSB Graduate Student



zmclane@ucsb.edu





Emma Schuster: UCSB Graduate Student



eschuster@umail.ucsb.edu





University of California, Los Angeles





Maga Miranda: UCLA PhD Candidate



magalintzin@ucla.edu





Jorge Cruz: UCLA Graduate Student



jcruz92@ucla.edu





Sophia Sambrano: UCLA Graduate Student



sophsamb@ucla.edu





Dylan Kupsh: UCLA Graduate Student



dkupsh@cs.ucla.edu

(925) 788-1865





Maritza Geronimo: UCLA Graduate Student



mgeronimo1@ucla.edu





University of California, San Diego





Radhika Marwaha: UCSD Graduate Student

rmarwaha@ucsd.edu





Muhammad Yousuf: UCSD Graduate Student



syousuf@ucsd.edu





Liliana Sampedro: UCSD Graduate Student



lsampedr@ucsd.edu





Josh Bender: UCSD Graduate Student



j2bender@ucsd.edu





University of California, Riverside





Sneha George: UCR PhD Student



snehaelizabethh@gmail.com





University of California, Berkeley





Isabella Garcia: UCB Graduate Student



isabellagarcia@berkeley.edu





Larissa Nez: UCB Graduate Student



larissa_nez@berkeley.edu





AJ Kurdi: UCB Graduate Student



kurdi_aj@berkeley.edu





University of California, Irvine

Rosie Sanchez: UCI Graduate Student



rosies@uci.edu





Annie McClanahan: Associate Professor, English School of Humanities at UCI



annie.mcc@uci.edu





University of California, Santa Cruz





Rosa Navarro: UCSC PhD Student



rmnavarr@ucsc.edu





Anjie Sijun Lou: UCSC PhD Student



anslou@ucsc.edu

(425) 286-5269





University of California, Davis





Willa Smart: UCD Graduate Student



wsmart@ucdavis.edu





Sam Fuller: UCD Graduate Student Researcher



sjfuller@ucdavis.edu