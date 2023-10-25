Opinion
THE SCROLL: Police apprehend students who used library for pro-Hamas activism

Law enforcement officers in Washington, DC reportedly 'confronted' four George Washington University students who projected pro-Hamas symbols on a library.

Campus Reform
October 25, 2023, 11:06 am ET

Four George Washington University students projected pro-Hamas symbols on the school library Tuesday night. 

The X account StopAntisemitism posted pictures of the display and the resulting police confrontation. 

”GLORY TO OUR MARTYRS” one of the signs read. 

StopAntisemitism also posted a video in which the students talk back to police officers, who attempted to explain the inappropriateness of their actions. 

”No one has shown us anything,” one student said, arguing that the student handbook does not proscribe their actions. 

Another of the displays contained the genocidal chant, “FREE PALESTINE/FROM THE RIVER TO THE SEA.” 


