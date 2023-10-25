THE SCROLL: Police apprehend students who used library for pro-Hamas activism

Four George Washington University students projected pro-Hamas symbols on the school library Tuesday night.

The X account StopAntisemitism posted pictures of the display and the resulting police confrontation.

”GLORY TO OUR MARTYRS” one of the signs read.

George Washington University - students are projecting horrifying messages onto a school library building glorifying Hamas terrorists that beheaded babies, raped teenage girls, and murdered 1400+ people.



We call on President @PresidentofGW to immediately expel those involved.… pic.twitter.com/tecz0R7zF2 — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 25, 2023

StopAntisemitism also posted a video in which the students talk back to police officers, who attempted to explain the inappropriateness of their actions.

The four students responsible for the pro terrorist light show are now being confronted by police.



They refuse to move and continue to argue with police.



The four students responsible for the pro terrorist light show are now being confronted by police.

They refuse to move and continue to argue with police.

Unbelievable.

”No one has shown us anything,” one student said, arguing that the student handbook does not proscribe their actions.

Another of the displays contained the genocidal chant, “FREE PALESTINE/FROM THE RIVER TO THE SEA.”



